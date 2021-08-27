First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $201.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.96. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.