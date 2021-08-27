First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 142.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $93.68 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.