First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the July 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,005. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.95.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.