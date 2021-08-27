First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the July 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,005. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

