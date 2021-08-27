First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $54,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $141,000.

NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.12. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

