First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FAB traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. 1,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,433. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 215.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.