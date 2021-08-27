First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the July 29th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TDIV opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,416,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,330,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 69,203 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 289,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.