First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the July 29th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

FCT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,474. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.