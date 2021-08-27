First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.21 and last traded at $49.21. Approximately 2,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.91.

