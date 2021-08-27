FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FirsTime Design stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. FirsTime Design has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $29.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86.

FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

FirsTime Design Ltd. engages in the design, import, and distribution of timepieces and other home decor products through major, national retailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pewaukee, WI.

