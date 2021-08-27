Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

FLO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,971. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

