Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLGZY. lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.