Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Up 1.6%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.79. 2,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 849,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. Formidable ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 91.83% of Formidable ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.