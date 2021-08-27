Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 189,482 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

