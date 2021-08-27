Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 130 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 56,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 69,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,682,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.