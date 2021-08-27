Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $22.53 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,732,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

