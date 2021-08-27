Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $640,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. 3,568,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

