Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 5,421,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The stock has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

