Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 260 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Intel were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. 16,414,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.