freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FNTN. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €20.75 ($24.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.34. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

