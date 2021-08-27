Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frontline stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Frontline worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

