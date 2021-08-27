Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 1,061.1% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUPBY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 6,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,396. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

