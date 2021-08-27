FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.10). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $604.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

