FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,455,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,946 shares of company stock worth $3,684,605 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

