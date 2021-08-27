FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nintendo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 27.06%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Nintendo stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.60. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nintendo by 235.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nintendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

