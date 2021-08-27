FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sempra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $9.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of SRE opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 99.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.