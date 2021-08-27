Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 340.5% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,596,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Galaxy Next Generation stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 8,870,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,865,277. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturer and distributor of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

