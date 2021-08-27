Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 340.5% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,596,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Galaxy Next Generation stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 8,870,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,865,277. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
About Galaxy Next Generation
