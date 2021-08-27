Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Galenfeha stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,059. Galenfeha has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

