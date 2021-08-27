Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Galenfeha stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,059. Galenfeha has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13.
Galenfeha Company Profile
