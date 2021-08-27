Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Issues Earnings Results

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

