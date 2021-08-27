Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 8,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,553. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Several research firms have commented on GAMB. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

