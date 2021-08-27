Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires 3,171 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 133.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.