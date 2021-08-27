Gateway Advisory LLC Buys 39,198 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises about 11.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 3.16% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $56,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $93.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

