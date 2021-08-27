Gateway Advisory LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 226,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,262,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.51. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $123.16 and a 12-month high of $213.67.

