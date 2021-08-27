Gateway Advisory LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $578.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $584.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.35.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

