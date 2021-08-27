GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of GDS worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of GDS by 0.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of GDS opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.01. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

