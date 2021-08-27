GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

G1A stock opened at €38.96 ($45.84) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of €36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

