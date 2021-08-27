Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.03. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.96%.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 253.8% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.