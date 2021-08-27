Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.03. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.77.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -38.96%.

In related news, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,483 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth about $11,114,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 745,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.