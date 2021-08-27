Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 140 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in VMware were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NYSE:VMW traded down $13.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.89. 143,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

