Glassman Wealth Services Buys 86 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.51. 98,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.