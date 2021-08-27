Glassman Wealth Services Invests $100,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,617,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,512,000 after buying an additional 62,904,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 121,963 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBAX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.80. 14,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,271. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $60.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.