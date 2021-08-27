Glassman Wealth Services Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

