Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.31. 54,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 80,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $314,000.

