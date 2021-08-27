Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 2,588.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 881.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 72.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,496,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 628,672 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 365,839 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

GSAT stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of -0.06. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

