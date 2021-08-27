Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post $101.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.63 million and the lowest is $100.81 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $94.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $447.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $462.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $467.63 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 489,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.