Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 1,983,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,125. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOGL. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.