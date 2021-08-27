Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

