Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.11. 47,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,536. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.