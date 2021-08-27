Graypoint LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.02. 258,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. The company has a market cap of $450.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

