Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $11.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $808.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $802.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $742.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

